Titans Rookie Class Faces Uncertainties
The Tennessee Titans are likely going with Cam Ward as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, but the rest of his fellow rookies may not see the field as soon as he does.
There are a lot of promising first-year players in this season's rookie class, but they will have a harder time competing for snaps at their respective positions.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker looked into what it will take for the Titans to get their rookie class on the field.
"Even after earning the No. 1 overall pick after 2024, the 2025 crystal ball for the Titans is rather bleak. The season will be devoted to Cam Ward’s development, but it also could offer a good proving ground for other rookies," Locker wrote.
"After the departure of Harold Landry and ranking 31st in PFF pass-rushing grade among edge rushers, the Titans drafted Oluwafemi Oladejo (78.6 PFF run-defense grade, 65.6 PFF pass-rushing grade) in the second round. With only three Titans reaching 30-plus pressures last year, the UCLA product may be able to start instantly.
"Meanwhile, fourth-round receivers Elic Ayomanor (74.3 PFF receiving grade, 72.7 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Chimere Dike (71.3 PFF receiving grade) join a room lacking consistent options next to Calvin Ridley. Even third-round safety Kevin Winston Jr. (89.2 PFF overall grade in 2023) may eventually start as he recovers from injury."
The toughest roster predicament to predict is at wide receiver with a pair of fourth-round picks both on the team. Dike and Ayomanor will both likely make the team, but the order in which the Titans give them opportunities to actually play remains to be seen.
All of the team's rookies will have to do their best to make an impression during OTA's and training camp to try and get the coaching staff to put them on the field.
