Steelers, Titans Linked to NFL Draft Trade
The Tennessee Titans are expected to undergo a quarterback change as Will Levis passes the torch to Cam Ward, the likely No. 1 overall pick in this week's draft.
This could be the beginning of the end for Levis in Nashville, as the Titans could trade him to a quarterback-needy team at some point during the weekend.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be an option for Levis on the trade market.
"If prospects like [Shedeur] Sanders and [Jaxson] Dart aren't available at No. 21, they could view Levis as a viable alternative," Knox writes.
"Levis' skill set could mesh with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who found success with dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields early last season. Levis isn't nearly as dynamic of a runner as Fields is, but he can scramble well enough to keep defenses honest. His arm strength would also allow Pittsburgh to stretch the field with receivers George Pickens and DK Metcalf."
"In Pittsburgh, Levis would have a chance to compete with Mason Rudolph, who split time with Levis at quarterback in Tennessee last season. An early Day 3 pick swap might be enough to interest the Titans in this theoretical deal."
The familiarity with Rudolph and the opportunity to be a long-term starter could be exactly what makes Levis and the Steelers a match, but there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback and his future with the team.
The Titans don't have to trade Levis, but if they do, moving him to a team like the Steelers could give him the best chance at salvaging an opportunity of saving his career from becoming a complete bust.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday and continues until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!