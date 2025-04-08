Titans Could Pair Cam Ward With Miami RB
The Tennessee Titans are looking more and more likely to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward has been linked in many mock drafts to the Titans, including Pro Football Network writer Reese Decker's latest edition.
"The Tennessee Titans entertained trading back; however, they still own the first overall pick. Their only free-agent acquisition at the quarterback position was journeyman Brandon Allen, and I would be hard-pressed to believe that Brian Callahan would like to run it back with Will Levis," Decker writes.
"Therefore, I’m operating under the assumption that Cam Ward is the plan with this selection, providing the Titans with an immediate upgrade at the game’s most important position."
"He boasts a strong arm, exceptional pocket presence, and the ability to deliver accurate throws with both touch and velocity when he has a solid base. His ability to throw from multiple body angles and excel in pull-to-run or pull-to-throw situations makes him a dual-threat weapon. Ward’s dynamic skill set could provide an immediate boost to one of the NFL’s most lackluster offenses."
Decker's mock draft went all the way to pick No. 257, where the Titans were able to fill many needs with their eight selections.
Among those picks were Ward's Miami teammate, Damien Martinez, who went to the Titans with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round.
Martinez, 21, had a successful two seasons at Oregon State, rushing for over 2,000 yards combined in his tenure in Corvallis. He transferred to Miami last year with Ward and logged 1,002 yards with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Martinez would likely become the Titans' third-string running back, but given how much Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears were injured in the 2024 season, it would behoove Tennessee to add another player to the position.
