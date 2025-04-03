Potential Titans Pick Praised by Rival Coaches
As the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer, it's looking more likely that the Tennessee Titans will take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward has received glowing reviews in the pre-draft process while emerging as the likeliest candidate to be taken by the Titans.
The Athletic insider Bruce Feldman spoke to college football personnel familiar with Ward, who played at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami this past season.
“He really hated to lose — like, just can’t stand to lose — and he’s tough,” a Pac-12 defensive coordinator told Feldman. “I loved that about him.”
Ward was able to continue winning people over after transferring to Miami, where his competitive edge remained persistent.
“I know guys (at Miami), they love that kid — like, really love him,” one ACC defensive coordinator said. “He’s an alpha. Great leader. Competitive. That usually works well in the NFL.”
While there are many in Ward's corner, he is far from a perfect prospect. However, the risk shouldn't outweigh the potential reward for the Titans.
“His good is really, really good,” one longtime ACC head coach said to Feldman. “But he is really loose with the ball — as a runner, when he scrambles, that ball is out there, and he takes a lot of chances throwing it. A lot of balls he threw were interceptions that were dropped. But athletically, he’s everything you want. He’s got all the arm talent. He’s elusive, but he freelances so much. He is so high-risk, high-reward. I think it’d be scary passing on him because of what he could be.”
The Titans could end up taking one of Ward's draft classmates instead, but there are enough green flags to make him the No. 1 overall pick and the future face of the franchise.
