Three Titans Needs Ahead of NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have a number of needs to address before the end of the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN insider Turron Davenport identified the team's three biggest needs for general manager Mike Borgonzi.
Quarterback
"Quarterback remains cloudy after the Titans' only offseason addition was career backup Brandon Allen, who joins Will Levis. That could change if they select one of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 1 pick," Davenport writes.
The Titans will likely take care of quarterback very early in the draft with the No. 1 overall pick, where they will likely select Miami star Cam Ward to be their next face of the franchise.
Wide receiver
"Whoever the quarterback is will need better receivers. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine led the Titans in receiving touchdowns last season (9) before signing with the Dolphins. The team likes second-year wideout Bryce Oliver, but Calvin Ridley is the only proven pass catcher on the roster," Davenport writes.
If the Titans take a quarterback, they should also look to add a wide receiver with the idea of pairing him up with the team's signal caller.
Given the depth of the receiver class, it's possible that the Titans don't add a wideout until Day 3.
Edge rusher
"Harold Landry III's release means the Titans won't have their sack leader from 2024, either. No player on the current roster has posted a 10-sack season. Tennessee must find someone who can cause chaos off the edge," Davenport writes.
The Titans are in need of a pass rusher, and they might be able to find one with the No. 35 overall pick. Tennessee doesn't have a solidified No. 1 pass rusher, so adding one earlier in the draft gives the Titans a chance to add a potential starter to Dennard Wilson's defense as soon as possible.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
