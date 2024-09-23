Pressure Building for Titans QB Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are still without a win following their 30-14 loss against the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 3 action.
For the third week in a row, quarterback Will Levis committed multiple turnovers, adding three to his total after tallying five in the first two games of the season.
This has Bleacher Report thinking he could be on the path towards losing his job.
"While the Titans' offensive struggles aren't all Will Levis' fault, his seat in the starter position should be warm at this point," Bleacher Report writes. "Levis has turned the ball over eight times in three weeks, which includes two pick-sixes. At times, Levis has to understand that it's better to throw the ball away rather than take a bad sack. If not, he has to sit on the bench—too many negative plays will kill offensive momentum."
Levis completed 26 of his 34 passing attempts for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one for a pick-six against caught by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
He also lost a fumble, but that blame can be placed more on right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who allowed Packers pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare to go untouched as he went to sack Levis, one of the eight times the quarterback went down in Week 3.
Petit-Frere did get benched for Jaelyn Duncan, proving that the Titans are not afraid of making a switch if they feel someone is underperforming.
Levis may not be at that point just yet, but he is going to need the wins to start coming in. If he cannot learn how to take care of the football, the Titans won't get any closer to winning, which will confirm that Levis simply isn't capable of being a franchise quarterback for the long haul.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!