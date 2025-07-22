Former Titans DB Gets Major Injury Update
Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Quandre Diggs remains unsigned, but a big part of his status in the NFL had to do with his lingering injury.
Diggs suffered a foot injury last season, but he is going into training camp fully healthy.
"Veteran safety Quandre Diggs, whose 2024 was cut short because of a Lisfranc injury, is fully healthy and cleared to play in 2025, sources say. He plans to be on the field," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "Prior to last season, the Pro Bowler played in at least 16 games from 2020-2023."
Diggs, 32, made just eight appearances for the Titans last season due to injury, but there's potential for him to come back to Tennessee.
Diggs' cousin is No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who is becoming the team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Diggs has helped Ward getting adjusted to life in the NFL with the Titans.
The Titans have moved on at safety, signing Xavier Woods from the Carolina Panthers and drafting Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State in the third round, so a return isn't likely if he wants more playing time. However, other teams should be interested in bringing him on board.
