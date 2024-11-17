Refs Under Fire After Terrible Call in Titans vs. Vikings
The Tennessee Titans were on the wrong end of some bad officiating in the second quarter of Week 11's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville.
On 4th and goal from the one-yard line, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw it into traffic to receiver Jordan Addison, who was unable to come up with the grab after defensive back Mike Brown hit him in the air on a legal hit.
However, the officiating crew threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, giving the Vikings a new set of downs at the one-yard line. Titans head coach Brian Callahan became irate at the officials and received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as a result. Darnold pushed it in for a touchdown on the next play to make it a 13-3 game. The Vikings missed the extra point.
Here's a look at Callahan's furious reaction:
ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport called the call "ridiculous."
"Brian Callahan should be going wild after that call. It was one of the worst calls I've ever seen. These officials need to be punished. That was ridiculous. ... I'm still trying to figure out what Mike Brown is supposed to do in that situation," Davenport tweeted. "Football is a contact sport. Big hits are going to happen. Brown used all shoulder to strike the WRs chest. Sometimes hits are going to be vicious. That doesn't mean it's a penalty. Ridiculous."
NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted that replay assist should be allowed to overturn the penalty.
"This roughness flag in the Titans/Vikings game is ridiculous, and could cost Tennessee 4 points," Breer wrote. "Replay assist should 100% be able to fix that one. Absurd."
With 2:17 to play in the second quarter, the Titans had amassed nine penalties for 71 yards.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!