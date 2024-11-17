Titans Rule Out Seven vs. Vikings
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the Minnesota Vikings, but there are a handful of players who won't be suiting up for the team's Week 11 contest.
Here's a look at the inactives for each team:
Vikings: QB Brett Rypien (emergency 3rd quarterback), T Walter Rouse, G Dan Feeney, IDL Levi Drake Rodriguez, CB Dwight McGlothern, CB Fabian Moreau
The Vikings had no players on the 53-man roster with any major injury designations going into the weekend, so all of their inactives are healthy scratches for the team's Week 11 game.
Titans: RB Josh Kelley, DB Justin Hardee, CB L'Jarius Sneed, LB Cedric Gray, OL John Ojukwu, OL Leroy Watson IV, TE David Martin-Robinson
There aren't too many surprises on the Titans front. Sneed and Watson were ruled out prior to the game. Sneed will miss his fifth consecutive game with a quad injury, leaving a massive hole open in the secondary once again.
With Watson out nursing a back injury, Nicholas Petit-Frere will draw the start at right tackle, just as he did at the beginning of the season before being benched for poor performances. He'll have a shot at redemption with Watson out.
