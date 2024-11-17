Titans LB Suffers Injury vs. Vikings
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings this week. So far today, the Titans have been competing well against the NFC North contender.
Unfortunately, early on in the game, Tennessee suffered their first injury of the day.
As shared by Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, linebacker Otis Reese is questionable to return to the game after suffering a rib injury.
Reese, a 26-year-old linebacker, hasn't had much of a role throughout the 2024 NFL season thus far. He has played in eight games, but has made very little impact.
Through the first eight games of the season, he had recorded just one tackle.
Thankfully, this isn't an injury that will impact the Titans too much throughout today's game.
Coming into today's game, Tennessee held a 2-7 record. At this point in time, they seem headed for a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there are a lot of storylines to keep an eye on.
Obviously, the biggest question that needs to be answered throughout the rest of the season has to do with the quarterback position. Will Levis has to figure out a way to play up to his potential and prove that he can be a long-term starting quarterback.
If he is unable to do so, the Titans will head into the offseason needing to consider bringing in a quarterback. Whether they choose to bring in a quarterback via free agency or the NFL Draft, it would have to be on their list of considerations.
Hopefully, the team can put together a strong performance this week against the Vikings. If they can pull out a win and Levis can put up a big game, the outside noise will quite down a bit.
As for Reese, more updates will become available in the near future about his status to return to the game or not.
