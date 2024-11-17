Vikings vs. Titans: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 at Nissan Stadium.
Here's a look at three things to watch ahead of the matchup:
Can Will Levis Take Another Step?
Will Levis looked strong for the Titans in his return to the lineup last week, completing 18 of 23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
It was Levis' first start since Week 6 after suffering a shoulder injury that knocked him out for the prior three games.
Levis practiced throughout the week, so he is ready to go again, and there will be a lot of intrigue surrounding if he can continue trending in the right direction.
Justin Jefferson's Record
Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on the verge of history, and he could easily achieve it against the Titans.
Jefferson needs just 54 yards to surpass Torry Holt for the most receiving yards for any player in his first five seasons.
He is expected to break this record at some point during the season, and the chance of that happening against the Titans is pretty good considering the fact that Tennessee is down its top two cornerbacks in L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Expect Jefferson to have a day.
Nicholas Petit-Frere at Right Tackle
Nicholas Petit-Frere is once again in the starting lineup after Leroy Watson IV suffered a back injury in the Week 10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Petit-Frere back in the fold, he'll look to rebound from the poor performances in the beginning of the season that got him benched.
Right tackle has been a massive issue for the Titans all year long, so Petit-Frere has a chance to alleviate the team's biggest concern, but it won't come easy against a hungry Vikings pass rush.
