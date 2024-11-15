Could Titans Add Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders?
The Tennessee Titans are expected to have one of the top picks going into the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could use it to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
But there may be levels to it beyond simply the Titans taking Shedeur.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes there is a possibility that Sanders could follow each other into the NFL.
"This is one of those options that's going to heat up, that's going to be in play this offseason," Schefter said regarding the Sanders both going to the NFL.
If the 2-7 Titans end up with the No. 1 pick and fire Brian Callahan after one season, they could make a splashy hire by going for Deion, who would then take his son Shedeur with the No. 1 overall pick.
It would be a ballsy move and one that would send shockwaves through the NFL, but it isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.
Grabbing both of the Sanders would launch the Titans into the stratosphere of attention in the NFL. And being able to coach your son should be any dad's dream, and to do so in the NFL would be another level for the Sanders family.
Whether or not that would be the right decision remains to be seen, but the Titans may need to shake up the status quo if things go very south in the second half of the year.
In the meantime, Will Levis and coach Callahan will be doing their best in the final eight games of the year to retain their jobs, but work has to be done if they don't want to be replaced at the end of the year.
Levis, Callahan and the Titans are preparing for their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
