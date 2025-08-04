Titans Have Major Position Battle Brewing in Training Camp
During the Tennessee Titans' training camp, a ton of attention has been placed on their top pick in quarterback Cam Ward and what exactly he'll be bringing to the table for his first year in the fold.
However, when taking a step back to look at the entirety of this Titans roster, there's actually one part of Ward's arsenal that's worthy of a bit of extra attention during this training camp, as the landscape appears to be setting up for an intriguing position battle to be taking place: tight end, held down by veteran Chig Okonkwo, along with rookie Gunnar Helm.
ESPN's Turron Davenport recently outlined a spot on the Titans' roster as the most intriguing position battle across their training camp, where tight end landed atop the list, as Helm looks to have a shot to earn those starting reps from Okonkwo.
"Chig Okonkwo is the incumbent, but rookie Gunnar Helm will push for the spot — or at the very least, get reps in two tight end sets. Both players have really caught quarterback Cameron Ward's attention. Okonkwo spent time with Ward in Miami to get a head start on developing chemistry. The Titans staff likes to get Okonkwo the ball and let him pick up yards after the catch. Helm has done a good job working the middle of the field and making catches in traffic."
"Second-year tight end David Martin-Robinson is an option who is seeing a lot of action in the quick game with this speed. Josh Whyle has faded somewhat, but there's a good chance the Titans keep four tight ends. The question will be who contributes more on special teams, Whyle or Thomas Odukoya."
For any rookie quarterback, having that safety net tight end over the middle is a great asset to be had, and for Ward, he may have two worthy pass-catchers of note rolling into his first year.
Okonkwo has remained a consistent piece of the Titans' passing attack since arriving in 2022, posting over 450 yards through the air in each of his three campaigns — his most recent finishing with 52 receptions on 479 yards and two touchdowns; a safe, reliable target just entering his age-26 season.
However, Helm does present some intriguing upside as a rookie connection with Ward, and with the early chemistry in training camp, could emerge quickly as a comfortable option either as the first tight end on the line, or maybe more frequently utilized in a 12 formation. There's also value to be had down the depth chart in the form of David Martin-Robinson, Josh Whyle, and Thomas Odukoya; each trying to find a way to their respective 53-man roster spot.
It remains to be seen how exactly the order of operations pans out between Okonkwo and Helm, but for the next month in both camp and preseason, seeing how the two unravel will certainly be a storyline worth taking notes on.
