Should Titans Trade For Commanders RB?
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the news that the Washington Commanders are shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the trade market.
Robinson, a fourth-year pro out of Alabama, led the Commanders in rushing yards last season, but the team is looking to trade him ahead of the start of the 2025 campaign because he is a free agent next spring.
The Titans could be viewed as a potential trade target for Robinson because of their running back situation.
The Titans lost backup running back Tyjae Spears to a high ankle sprain in the team's first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so starter Tony Pollard is a bit lonely in the Tennessee backfield.
The Titans drafted Michigan's Kalel Mullings in the sixth round of the draft and he's been competing for more carries with Spears out. Jordan Mims, Jermar Jefferson and Julius Chestnut are also in the mix for reps for the Titans.
However, Robinson projects to be a better option than all of them and could be the best path forward for the Titans.
The Titans want Pollard to not run as much as he did a year ago. The 28-year-old ran the ball 260 times in 16 appearances for the Titans, ranking eighth in the league.
Only Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens), Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) and Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) ran the ball more often than Pollard last season.
Spears was expected to be Pollard's backup and the Titans were hoping for the two to split carries more evenly, but after a slew of injuries from the former Tulane running back, it led to more reps for the starter.
Spears' injury woes have continued in the 2025 season, so the Titans might want to explore another way to have a balanced backfield. If the Titans are willing to part ways with a Day 3 pick or a swap with the Commanders, they could add Robinson to help out the offense this season.
