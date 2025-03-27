Sports Illustrated Predicts Titans First Pick
The Tennessee Titans are less than a month away from Roger Goodell announcing who they are taking with the No. 1 overall pick.
Assuming they don't trade the top selection, the Titans are about to add who they think is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick put himself in Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi's shoes, where he took Miami quarterback Cam Ward in his latest mock draft.
"Tennessee’s quarterback depth chart consists of Will Levis and Brandon Allen. The Titans need an answer under center, and Ward is their best bet in this draft class. He’s strong-armed, creative, athletic and accurate—a strong foundation for a prospective franchise signal-caller. Trade or no trade, Ward is the favorite to go No. 1," Flick writes.
Ward is now the consensus top pick, and the rumor is only getting warmer as he joins the Titans for dinner after his Pro Day at Miami.
The Titans are running out of free agent options if they want to add a veteran after Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants. Tennessee currently doesn't have a surefire answer for who the team's quarterback will be on the roster, which is why Ward to the Titans is likelier now more than ever.
If he is taken by the Titans, Ward could be the answer the team is looking for at the quarterback position. In five collegiate seasons, Ward started 57 games, including 13 at Miami last year.
With the Hurricanes, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions, earning him a fourth place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Though he may not have won the Heisman, Ward probably isn't too upset at the consolation prize of being the No. 1 pick in the draft.
