Titans Named Trade Candidate for Kirk Cousins
The Tennessee Titans are giving Will Levis the keys to the offense this season, but if he underperforms in 2024, the team may look to move on from him.
If Levis doesn't work up to the necessary standards, the Titans could look to add a veteran on the trade market, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes they could be in the market for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"The other potential landing spots appear to be with the Raiders, Steelers and Titans, none of whom have a settled quarterback of the future," Barnwell writes. "The Giants, Jets, Saints, Seahawks and even the Dolphins could also be in the market for a veteran starter. If Cousins plays well in 2024 and both he and the Falcons want to split, there will be a market for him next year."
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal this summer, but they also drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft last month, and he will be waiting in the wings.
A Cousins trade is dependent on if the Falcons want to part with Cousins so soon and if the Titans are unhappy with Levis, but the chances of both of those happening are incredibly slim.
The Titans have a lot of faith in Levis, and if he plays how he did last year, it would be a surprise to see Tennessee give up on him after just one full year as the starter. Even if they did, the chances of them trading for a veteran are smaller than selecting a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If Levis is bad, that means the Titans will have a high pick that they can use on someone like Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers or Georgia's Carson Beck, both of whom could be high draft picks next year.
But Levis is in a position to succeed with a coach who believes in him and one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, so any trade for a quarterback appears unlikely.
