Titans Defensive Depth Chart vs. Buccaneers

The Tennessee Titans have their defense and special teams depth chart.

The Tennessee Titans defense has looked strong in practice so far during training camp, but now it's time to see how they stack up ahead of their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's a look at the team's defensive depth chart:

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Carlos Watkins, Philip Blidi, Josiah Bronson

Joseph-Day is the starter while Watkins, a veteran taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, earns a spot as his backup.

Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Timmy Horne, Isaiah Raikes

Sweat comes into Year 2 as the clear starting nose tackle. Horne hasn't played in the NFL since 2023 and Raikes was an undrafted free agent signed out of Auburn.

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch, Cam Horsley

Simmons is the best player on defense and retains his spot as the team's starting defensive tackle. Lynch has a great chance to make the team as his backup.

Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Femi Oladejo, Jihad Ward, Jaylen Harrell, Ali Gaye, Desmond Evans

Oladejo is listed as a second-string outside linebacker to start his season, but Key and Jones could be unseated if he plays well.

Inside Linebacker: Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Cedric Gray, Otis Reese IV, Amari Burney, David Gbenda, Anfernee Orji, Curtis Jacobs

Williams is seen as the leading favorite for Tennessee's biggest training camp battle. Gray and Reese are still competing for that starting spot and will likely be the backups if they fall short to Williams.

Cornerback: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Jalen Kimber, Jermari Harris, Clarence Lewis, Amani Oruwariye, L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed is at the bottom of the depth chart as he is still recovering from his injury.

Safety: Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Mike Brown, Kevin Winston Jr., Kendell Brooks, Julius Wood, Quandre Diggs, Joshuah Bledsoe

Diggs and Bledsoe were added to the roster after the release of the depth chart, but they should be expected to start from the ground up. It would be a surprise to see Diggs play against the Bucs, but Bledsoe could benefit from an opportunity to play.

