Titans' Mason Rudolph Reacts to QB Change
The Tennessee Titans have officially made a quarterback change, inserting Mason Rudolph into the starting lineup in place of Will Levis.
It will mark the second time that Rudolph has been the Titans' starting quarterback this season, but the first occasion was a direct result of Levis' shoulder injury.
This time around, Rudolph has supplanted Levis because Tennessee clearly feels that the former gives the club the best chance to win, and Rudolph reacted to the change on Wednesday.
Turron Davenport of ESPN has revealed that Rudolph received the news on Tuesday morning and is excited to get back out there and play. He added that the switch hasn't caused any rift between him and Levis and that Levis has been supportive.
In five appearances and three starts for the Titans this season, Rudolph has thrown for 1,015 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 81.5.
The change under center comes after Levis turned the ball over four times during Tennessee's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend.
Rudolph actually replaced Levis midway through the Bengals game and went 21-for-26 with 209 yards, a couple of touchdowns and a pick.
While Rudolph is almost certainly not the long-term answer for the Titans, he has actually shown that he is a bit more consistent than Levis and is probably the more trustworthy candidate to run the offense.
It has definitely been a wild turn of events, as heading into the matchup against Cincinnati, Levis had gained steam thanks to a few solid performances in Tennessee's several preceding contests.
On the season overall, Levis has totaled 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and it seems like the Titans have finally had enough.
Tennessee is just 3-11 on the year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!