Titans Make Huge Change at QB vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans benched Will Levis in their Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appears the team is sticking with the switch going into their next matchup.
"The Tennessee Titans are planning to make a switch at quarterback this week, source told ESPN. Mason Rudolph is the logical candidate to step in for starter Will Levis, who likely heads to the bench barring surprise," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler tweeted.
The move comes after Levis threw three interceptions, including a pick-six, in three quarters against the Bengals.
Rudolph entered the game in relief of Levis and performed well, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a quarter or so of work to finish out the game, making the score a respectable 37-27 loss.
Rudolph made three starts earlier this year for the Titans while Levis was healing from a shoulder injury. In those games, Rudolph went 1-2, pulling out a win against the New England Patriots in overtime at home.
Now, Rudolph will make his fourth start of the season as he auditions for a new contract and chance to become a starter for the Titans or another team.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!