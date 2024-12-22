Titans Could Sign Cowboys QB
It's becoming more and more obvious that the Tennessee Titans may have to make a change under center next season.
The Titans have given Will Levis the opportunity to prove himself as the franchise quarterback, but he has been unable to separate himself.
Levis did have a nice little stretch for a few weeks this season, but he torpedoed in Week 15 and ended up getting benched in favor of Mason Rudolph.
Tennessee could draft a quarterback in April, but it may also decide to go in a different direction and simply go into next season with Levis and open up a competition.
Could Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance represent a potential addition?
Lance is slated to hit free agency, and you get the feeling that he is not going to re-up with the Cowboys. Especially not after Dallas handed Dak Prescott his megadeal.
The former No. 3 overall pick is going to want an opportunity to start, and the Titans would represent a perfect situation for Lance.
Lance hasn't gotten much of an opportunity on the NFL level. He made just four starts with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and 2022, and in August 2023, the 49ers dealt him to Dallas.
There is no question that the North Dakota State product has talent. He just needs the chance to display it.
Tennessee could spend the offseason stocking up on weapons, both through free agency and the NFL Draft, to set up a nice nucleus of talent for Lance to utilize.
Let's face it: there is a legitimate chance that Lance could beat out Levis for the starting job in 2025. Levis is hanging on by a thread in Music City, and any young quarterback with some potential could ultimately grab the reins.
