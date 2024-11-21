Titans QB Reveals New Approach
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is two games into his return, and he has a newfound perspective on how to get things done for the offense.
In the two games since his return from injury, Levis has completed 35 of 54 passes for 470 yards, three touchdowns and only one interception, which is a step up from where he was before hurting his shoulder.
Levis explained to reporters how his approach has changed in the games since his return.
"You have to just continue coming to work, knowing that how you approach your job and how you approach your day-to-day are the habits that create winning football," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And, we just have to know that if we just keep doing those things, then the wins are going to come. Can't press, can't force anything, can't try to play hero ball… But I think if we just keep taking care of the small things like we have, then it'll come eventually."
The Titans are 2-8 on the season, posting one of the worst records in the NFL through the first 11 weeks of the year. Levis' subpar quarterback play is part of the reason behind the team's ineptitude, but as a young quarterback with only 16 career starts, the second-year pro is learning on the fly.
The Titans will have to use the final seven games of the season to evaluate Levis and determine if he is worth trying to develop moving forward. If he can continue to impress the coaching staff, he may enter the 2025 season as the Titans starting quarterback.
Levis and the Titans are back in action in Week 12 as they travel to the Lone Star State to visit C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!