Former Titans Coach Hot Name for HC Jobs
Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has taken a step back this season, moving into a consultant role for the Cleveland Browns. However, Vrabel could be finding his way back to the sidelines very soon.
The Athletic insider Dianna Russini is reporting that Vrabel could be in line for some head coaching vacancies this offseason.
"As owners look around at the league's successful head coaches, it's the culture-builders that stand out (think Dan Campbell, Mike Tomlin and Raheem Morris)," Russini writes. "Vrabel certainly fits into that category, a former player who can unite a locker room while also holding his players accountable. Vrabel was a finalist for the Chargers and Falcons jobs last year. He wants to coach in 2025 and I expect him to have his pick of available jobs."
Vrabel, 49, spent six years coaching the Titans, leading them to an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019 and a 54-45 overall record. He made the playoffs every year from 2019-21, but missed the postseason in his final two seasons at the helm.
While he didn't work out in Tennessee, there's reason to believe that he could be someone who can turn things around in a different situation.
Teams like the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have already fired their head coaches this season, and other teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys could be looking to make changes at the end of the year.
As someone who isn't currently a coach, Vrabel could be part of these discussions sooner than others who are in the mix for the playoffs with their current teams.
While this doesn't guarantee Vrabel a spot in interviews, it makes him a likely candidate to get a phone call or two from every team looking to find their next head coach.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!