Analyst Blasts Titans' Major Offseason Decision
The Tennessee Titans engaged in one heck of a spending free last offseason, and you know what? It had some believing that the Titans would be competitive this year.
It's hard to blame people for labeling Tennessee a sleeper heading into 2024, as it added big names such as wide receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, not to mention bringing in other pieces like running back Tony Pollard and wide out Tyler Boyd.
None of those moves have worked out all that well. Ridley has been struggling, Sneed has been banged up — and has been awful when he has played — and Pollard and Boyd haven't been major factors.
But another move the Titans made may have been the worst of them all: signing linebacker Kenneth Murray.
Tennessee inked Murray to a two-year, $15.5 million deal, and it is absolutely not paying dividends for a Titans squad that is just 2-8.
Murray has struggled throughout the year, and Justin Melo of Titan Sized has dubbed the signing a blunder for the team.
"Murray has allowed three touchdown receptions in Tennessee's last four games," Melo wrote. "Overall, Sunday's score [against the Minnesota Vikings] was his sixth touchdown allowed in coverage this season, highest among all NFL linebackers. No other LB has allowed more than three TD catches, per PFF's data."
Melo goes as far to say that Tennessee should consider outright releasing Murray in the offseason.
"The Titans could technically release Murray from his contract in the offseason," Melo wrote. "General manager Ran Carthon could save roughly $7.5 million against the 2025 cap by admitting his mistake, according to OverTheCap. Or the Titans could acquire a passing-down linebacker and ask Murray to be a run-stopping linebacker. Either way, changes are required."
Murray has logged 69 tackles and three sacks this year. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.
