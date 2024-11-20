Where Are Titans in 2025 NFL Draft Order?
The Tennessee Titans are 2-8 through 10 games this season, making them one of the worst teams in the league.
The Titans, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, are the only teams with just two wins on the season, giving them the inside track for a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the Titans aren't trying to lose any of their final seven remaining games, more losses will keep them in line for a high pick in next year's draft.
Going into Week 12, the Titans currently hold the No. 2 overall pick as the Jaguars have one more loss with a 2-9 record and the Browns, Giants and Raiders have harder schedule strengths.
Strength of schedule is based on winning percentage of the teams that are on the schedule, so it fluctuates week after week depending on who wins and loses.
As of now, the Titans' strength of schedule is .514, which is a few percentage points behind the Jaguars at .492, so if Tennessee were to lose again this week, there's a good chance the team would still not have the tiebreaker over Jacksonville.
These tiebreakers are somewhat irrelevant for the here and now because the Titans and Jaguars still have two games against each other this season. The outcomes of those games will likely dictate which team has the higher pick.
Of the teams "competing" for the top pick, the Browns may be the biggest competition because they have the third-toughest strength of schedule remaining with their opponents holding a .630 winning percentage. The Jaguars have the easiest strength of schedule left with a .333 mark, while the Titans are right behind them with a .442 winning percentage.
There's a lot of football left to be played, so the draft order won't be finalized this week. But it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the season draws to a close.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!