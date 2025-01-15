Top QB Prospect Labeled 'Perfect' For Titans
The Tennessee Titans could look to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the team will likely go back and forth on whether to take Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
Pro Football Focus writers Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz believe that the latter is the better fit for the Titans.
"The Titans were seemingly the only non-playoff team to understand the assignment over the two weeks, “winning” the opportunity to pick first overall. Current QB Will Levis has done little to inspire confidence going forward, as his 54.5 passing grade was the lowest mark in the league for the 2024 season.
"Cam Ward made huge strides at Miami this season, posting 39 TDs to just seven interceptions with an impressive 28 big-time throws. He is currently the top QB on the PFF big board and makes perfect sense for the Titans as they continue to rebuild."
In his senior season at Miami, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Hurricanes, establishing himself as a top prospect for the NFL.
The Titans have a big decision to make, especially because taking a quarterback is the first step towards a massive rebuild. It's a decision that the new general manager has to nail, and if the person in charge decides to select Ward, it will be a massive bode of confidence.
Will Ward be able to handle the pressure of being the new answer for the Titans as their franchise quarterback? Time will tell, but it appears that he has the backing of some of the industry's top analysts and pundits.
Ward and the rest of the 2025 NFL Draft class will learn their fate and new destinations on the weekend of April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
