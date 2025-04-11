Titans About to Land Next Patrick Mahomes?
In the weeks leading up to this year's NFL Draft, the dust is beginning to settle on the Tennessee Titans' first-overall selection, with all signs pointing to Miami quarterback Cam Ward being the number-one selection toward the end of April; effectively ironing out this team's situation under center for the foreseeable future, and giving this group an offensive cornerstone to lean on.
However, while Ward has been one to gain some significant praise through the pre-draft motions to raise him to that coveted number one pick status, no one may be higher on what he brings to the table than ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.
When diving into his analysis on Ward, Riddick sees some similarities to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes within the potential Titans signal caller.
"Look, I said my comp for Cam Ward because of the way he plays, he reminds me of Patrick [Mahomes]," Riddick said. "He reminds me of Mahomes, with how he can be unconventional, throw the football from all different kinds of weird angles, and then just put a bunch of horsepower on it when he needs to.
"And look, to me, if someone is telling me that's maybe what you're getting, I'd be pretty damn excited. Now I'm not saying that I'm exactly right, but that's my bet, that Cam Ward will have that kind of impact in playing that kind of a style of football in Tennessee if they happen to select him number one."
Needless to be said, if the Titans were able to get Mahomes-esque production from their number one pick of Ward, the impact it would have on the future of the franchise and their rebuild would be immense. Just look at how the Kansas City Chiefs have transformed since getting their guy in the building, now with three Super Bowls to their name.
It could be wishful thinking to feel that Ward has that high of a ceiling in his arsenal, but in the mind of Riddick, the physical and creative tools he possesses as a passer at least bring Mahomes to mind.
Perhaps if the Titans can surround their top pick with the right weapons and protection, the positive surroundings could promote that franchise quarterback type of talent when combined with his outstanding talent as a passer as is. Yet, it'll be up to the Tennessee brass to make those mends happen, if they do end up selecting Ward at number one.
The Titans will unpack all of their plans, including the verdict at number one as the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!