Titans Add Key Piece to First Injury Report
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play the Chicago Bears in practice this week, but they are doing so without one of their biggest names on paper.
Defensive back Jamal Adams, who signed with the team during training camp, was the only non-participant in yesterday's practice as he was dealing with a hip injury.
Adams missed all but one game in 2022 and didn't play in eight games last season, but he is slowly making a recovery.
"It's a two-year process," Adams said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "I ain't have training camp or whatnot, but just trying to get the body feeling back right. ... I'm almost there."
The team also limited linebacker Otis Reese IV (concussion) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee).
For the Bears, wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder), running back Roschon Johnson (toe), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and pass rusher Montez Sweat (toe) were all limited in Wednesday's practice.
While the Titans' list of injuries isn't as long as the Bears, not having Adams to start the week is a rough start. The Titans could simply be looking to ease him in, but the team could use his services in his potential Tennessee debut.
The Titans made a concerted effort to completely revamp the secondary this offseason, and that includes Adams.
However, having Adams healthy throughout the season takes precedence over having him back in time for the first game of the season. If he isn't ready this week, the Titans won't rush him back and risk the potential of him tweaking something.
Adams will have two more opportunities to try and give it a go at practice this week before the Titans travel to the Windy City to face the Bears.
