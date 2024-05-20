Titans Announce Completion Date for New Stadium
NASHVILLE — The countdown has begun for the Tennessee Titans' monumental new Nissan Stadium, a project that will redefine the team's home and fan experience, with less than three years remaining for its completion.
Polk & Associates is a construction company involved in building the Titans' new home. Company owner Reggie Polk told reporters on Monday that the stadium's plan is to be finished by February 2027 or sooner.
Polk addressed reporters at Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center that will open for a limited number of appointments in May and will fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members this summer.
The Titans are the first NFL team to offer existing season ticket members a credit towards their PSL in a new stadium. Almost 40% of seat memberships are expected to be under $3,500, with over 30 different price points and experiences to choose from.
Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA), consisting of Nashville-based I.C.F. Builders, Brentwood-based Polk & Associates, Turner Construction Company, and AECOM Hunt, is serving as the construction manager for the project.
The design team, led by TVS as the architect of record and MANICA as the lead design architect, has been working closely with local businesses to bring the new Nissan Stadium to life. Hastings, a Nashville-based architecture firm, played a key role in the concept phase exterior design. The architecture and engineering team is a collaboration of twenty-four firms, including nine local businesses and thirteen disadvantaged business enterprises, showcasing the strong local support for this project.
PSL holders and waitlist members will have the opportunity to view membership and seating options in the new stadium at Titans House. Appointments will be scheduled in waves until 2026, ensuring a fair and organized process. Sales will occur in three waves, starting with premier seat memberships this summer and continuing with two waves of reserved seat memberships in 2025, giving everyone a chance to secure their spot in the new Nissan Stadium.
During the NFL Owners meeting, Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill stated that he hopes the new stadium will attract premium events to Nashville, such as the Super Bowl.
"We have great relationships with (the NFL)," Nihill said to tennesseetitans.com. "We have been talking with them from the beginning about this being a stadium where the NFL should host a Super Bowl and we are very active in those conversations in trying to put ourselves in the best position to get a Super Bowl as soon as possible."
