Titans RB Could Lead NFL in Rushing
With new additions at quarterback, receiver and offensive line, the Tennessee Titans' offense should be much better this year than it was in 2024. Last year, they could only manage 18.3 points per game, which ranked 27th in the league.
One of the few bright spots on the Titans' offense last year was Tony Pollard, who signed with the team prior to 2024 after five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He rushed for a career-high 1,079 yards (12th in the league) and averaged 4.2 yards per carry behind a not-so-great offensive line.
This year, the Titans' rushing attack should only improve. They've beefed up their offensive line with the additions of Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, and their passing attack should be much better with Cam Ward under center, which should make them much less one dimensional. Couple that with the fact that Tyjae Spears will miss at least the first four games of the season, and ESPN believes Pollard is a threat to lead the league in rushing.
Here's what they had to say about the Titans running back.
"Pollard was quietly 10th in the league in rush attempts per game (16.3) with a 61.9% rush attempt share. The Titans were fifth in run rate over expectation (probably because they didn't trust Will Levis at all). And Pollard averaged 4.2 yards per carry behind a league-average offensive line.
"But that line has been dramatically improved -- Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler signed in free agency, and Lloyd Cushenberry III is returning from injury at center. Pollard's primary contender for carries -- backup RB Tyjae Spears-- is on injured reserve to start the season with an ankle sprain, too. The Titans do have a shiny new toy at quarterback in rookie Cam Ward, but if they want to bring him on slowly, they'll turn to the ground game -- and I think that ground game could be surprisingly good in Tennessee. A 70% rush share behind a top-10 offensive line is not out of the question at all. Pollard is 75-1 at ESPN BET to lead the league in rushing, which is ridiculously low for the role he's about to fill."
While it may feel like a bit of a long shot, if Pollard gets a higher snap share than he did a year ago, which is very possible, he has an outside shot of leading the league in rushing behind the Titans' revamped offensive line.
