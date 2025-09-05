Titans WR Has More to Prove After Winning Starting Job
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is making his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, where he is expected to be part of the starting lineup.
Ayomanor, a fourth-round pick out of Stanford, was listed as one of the team's starting wide receivers next to Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett after an impressive run at training camp. However, Ayomanor isn't looking at that as his biggest accomplishment.
"I don't know if it means that much, or even like the label on the depth chart is that means really anything," Ayomanor said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"You might play zero plays, you might play all the plays, or somewhere in between. So taking the same type of mentality, just get the opportunity to take advantage of it."
Ayomanor doesn't just want to make it in the NFL, but he wants to be good while he's here. That's important for him, so the team is excited about what he can do with time in the starting lineup catching passes from fellow rookie Cam Ward.
"It's exciting football like, that's it's been my dream for a long time, and I've been doing it down in the states and living my dream. I'm just excited, but I've always dreamt it as a kid," Ayomanor said via Wyatt.
In the preseason, Ayomanor proved himself to be a key piece for the Titans offense by recording five receptions for 72 yards across three games. Those numbers don't exactly jump out on the page but it is proof that the Titans see something in Ayomanor.
As a 6-2 wide receiver, Ayomanor is a big target that can help the Titans advance the ball vertically. The Titans needed that in the offense after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine left in free agency to sign with the Miami Dolphins. If Ayomanor can fill in that role, the Titans should be in good shape.
Ayomanor and the Titans are getting ready to face off against the Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
