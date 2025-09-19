Cam Ward Sends Clear Message to Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward got his first taste at the end zone in the team's Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ward didn't score a touchdown in three preseason games and the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos, but that drought ended against the Rams. Now that he knows what it feels like, he wants more points on the board.
"I really don't care about completion percentage," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I want to score touchdowns. I want to win football games. We're 0 and 2. We just have to continue to stick with the process.
"We just have to get a win this week in a divisional game that matters a lot and just try to get rolling."
That is definitely what Titans fans should want to hear from their star quarterback of a disappointing football team. He is clearly not satisfied with being winless and that is beginning to show in his comments.
The struggles with winning aren't directly tied to Ward. The Titans have struggled to find a way to score due to an offensive line that can't keep Ward upright in the pocket.
The offensive line has sacked Ward 11 times during the first two games of the season, which is the most in the NFL. On top of that, the Titans have also been penalized the most out of any team in the league.
That's why Ward is laying out a very clear goal for the Titans as they go into Week 3 to face off against the undefeated AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
"I think attention to detail," Ward said via Wyatt. "Getting in and out of the huddle fast(er) and I also think the overall urgency needs to continue to go up each week. And just emphasize scoring the football, not settling for field goals, and continuing to play together.
"At the end of the day, we have to continue to go play good football for four quarters. We can't just play good for three quarters, we need to play the whole game."
