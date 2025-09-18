Titans' Cam Ward Gets Honest With Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans continue to learn more about Cam Ward as the season rolls along.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke about how he is working with Ward in his rookie season.
"Sure, I think he's done a really good job with that," Callahan said via Titans insider Buck Reising. "He's not afraid to tell me something he doesn't like, which is really what I'm most concerned about. Most quarterbacks are going to tell you they like a lot of things because they generally do, especially if it's just involved with throwing the ball, of course he's going to like those things."
"... As you're banking reps on plays, like I just I need to know, 'Hey, how do you feel about this particular play? You don't like, you don't, like the throw or maybe the route's not what you were expecting. We won't do it.' And that's the feedback I need from him. More so than what he does like, because again, most guys like a lot of things, but it's the very specific things that you're not comfortable with that guys sometimes have a harder time of sharing and he doesn't have that issue at all. He's very honest about what he likes and what he doesn't."
Ward and Callahan have developed a strong rapport over the past five months or so, but it hasn't translated to any wins. It's only been two weeks, but the offense has only managed to score just one touchdown since the season started.
Eventually, the Titans are going to need to see progress, but the team's futility shouldn't be placed on Ward's shoulders. He has been sacked 11 times through two weeks, tied for the most in the NFL.
The Titans have dealt with injuries on the offensive line to Kevin Zeitler and JC Latham, compromising Ward's presence in the pocket. When they play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, the Titans will have to work around their beat-up offensive line.
If the Titans can overcome that and Ward can show some growth, they could pick up their first win of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!