Titans Newest Coach Could Make Significant Impact
The Tennessee Titans are looking to revamp their offensive line and coach Brian Callahan hired arguably the one person he trusts the most to get it done, his father Bill.
Bill has coached offensive lines in the NFL since 1995 and he's become one of the most respected coaches in the game. That's why ESPN labeled him as the "most significant" addition for the Titans offensive line.
"The offensive line should have a new look with at least two new starters in Cushenberry and Latham. Perhaps the most significant addition is Callahan as position coach. He brought some of his patented blocking sleds with him to utilize in practice. How Callahan helps Latham switch from right tackle to left tackle will determine the O-line's level of success in 2024. Mandatory minicamp will be another opportunity for Callahan to take a step toward significant improvements," ESPN writes.
The Titans added some hot-button players on the offensive line, so for Callahan to be named as the most key addition shows how valuable he truly is.
OTA's will be an important opportunity for Callahan to get his system in place so that when training camp begins late next month, the team won't be so green to his style. If he's able to get his new players up to speed this week, the Titans will be in good shape in the trenches.
