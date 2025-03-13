Titans Sign Former 49ers QB
The Tennessee Titans have a solution to their backup quarterback situation, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
"The #Titans have agreed to terms with QB Brandon Allen on a one-year deal, source says. Allen, the #49ers’ backup to Brock Purdy last year, reunites with Brian Callahan, his OC when both were with the #Bengals, on a deal done by @KyleStrongin of @RangeSportsRMP," Garafolo tweeted.
Allen, 32, is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, helping them reach the Super Bowl as Brock Purdy's understudy. Before that, Allen spent three years with the Bengals from 2020-22, where he was coached by Brian Callahan, now the head coach of the Titans.
By signing Allen, the Titans have two quarterbacks on the roster, but it doesn't completely reveal their plans for the upcoming season.
The Titans could still draft a quarterback, likely Cam Ward, with the No. 1 overall pick, and the team could carry three quarterbacks. The team could also find a new home for Will Levis if there was interest in him on the trade market.
There is also a scenario where the Titans keep things as-is and run during the season with Levis and Allen as the lone quarterbacks fighting for the starting role.
