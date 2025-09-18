Titans HC Pleased With Rookie WR
Much has been said about the Tennessee Titans regarding their 0-2 start through two weeks, specifically in relation to the offense's various struggles. The offensive line has allowed rookie quarterback Cam Ward to be pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks thus far - leading to 11 sacks in just two games - and playmakers, both receivers and running backs, have come up consistently short when a big play is needed.
Basically all the positivities have come in compliments to the aforementioned Ward and, more recently, his rookie receiver counterpart: Elic Ayomanor.
Tennessee took Ayomanor three rounds after Ward, in the fourth, with the 136th overall pick. Out of Stanford, the length pass-catcher was brought in to compliment the Titans' two veteran receivers, in Calving Ridley and Tyler Lockett. While he wasn't initially expected to make an immediate impact, going into week 3, he is the only Titans player to have caught a touchdown in any capacity.
Naturally, his performance has made him a standout on the team. HC Brian Callahan made sure to give the first-year his flowers following the team's mid-week practice, saying Ayomanor "has been everything we were hoping he could be" when he was drafted.
Callahan made sure to mention the rookie's especial size and strength, both of which are making him an increasingly reliable target as Ward finds his footing, and preferences, in the pocket.
After catching only two balls in the season's opening game at Denver, Ayomanor doubled that number into four receptions last week, in addition to his first touchdown. Despite technically tying Ridley in receptions, and finishing just behind him in yardage, the rookie has been given a far more promising outlook between the two going forward.
With two first-year players emerging at the forefront of Tennessee's explosive offensive potential, the team putting the pieces fully together will be completely reliant on veterans in multiple positions playing their roles. The o-line will have to be more resilient if Ward is to fully find his groove, and complimentary pass catchers will, in the least, need to come down with catchable passes more often than not.
Essentially, the Titans will have to get out of their own way in order to reach their full potential before this season - specifically the loss column - gets out of hand in far too familiar a fashion. Whichever way you spin it, as repetitive as it sounds to say, the future is bright for Tennessee's young core.
