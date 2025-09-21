Titans' Cam Ward Makes Massive Mistake vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are already starting their Week 3 game in a hole against the Indianapolis Colts.
On just the third snap of the game on offense, Titans quarterback Cam Ward threw an interception to Colts defensive back Kenny Moore, who ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown.
In the first minute of the game, Ward tried to throw the ball to Titans running back Tony Pollard, but Moore jumped the route and had an easy jog to the end zone afterwards.
The pick was Ward's first in his career through three games, signaling his first major mistake with the Titans. The interception showed a lack of attention to detail, which Ward stressed having more of in his preparation for the game this week.
"I think attention to detail," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Getting in and out of the huddle fast(er) and I also think the overall urgency needs to continue to go up each week. And just emphasize scoring the football, not settling for field goals, and continuing to play together."
"At the end of the day, we have to continue to go play good football for four quarters. We can't just play good for three quarters, we need to play the whole game."
The Colts are coming into the game with a 2-0 record, so the Titans cannot make a lot of mistakes against them. This puts them in a tough spot to start the game and they will be looking to dig themselves out for the rest of the game in order to get back into it.
That being said, letting Ward unlock more of the playbook is part of what the team was hoping to do in practice this week.
"Well, I think I'm capable of a lot. Coach (Brian) Callahan, he's gave me a lot of authority. So, I want more of it. And that's the relationship that me and him are just building every day," Ward said.
"He's already called two games for me. I want him to call a lot more games for me. He's one of the coaches who's going to do his best for his players, get his players in the right situation, in the run game, pass game, and we just continue to grow. I think that's biggest thing."
Now, Ward needs to bounce back from the mistake and perform better during the game.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!