Titans HC Gets First NFL Win
The Tennessee Titans are popping champagne after a 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, marking their first victory of the Brian Callahan era.
Callahan lost his first three games as coach of the Titans after two second-half collapses and a very poor showing against the Green Bay Packers at home in which the team lost by two scores.
However, the Titans made a statement against the Dolphins, earning their first victory of the season with Callahan leading the way.
The win was a simple one. The Dolphins were severely under-matched with their third-string quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and couldn't get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. But that shouldn't discredit the Titans win. They still executed and won a game in a league where wins are hard to come by.
Even with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph leading the way after relieving an injured Will Levis, the Titans managed to play a simple offensive game without any turnovers once the switch was made.
Turnovers have been a massive issue for the Titans so far this season, committing nine in the first four weeks, which is more than any other team in the league. Playing mistake-free football was the key towards winning the game.
If the Titans can keep their turnovers to a minimum for the rest of the season, more wins should come their way.
The Titans, along with the Cincinnati Bengals, escaped the winless teams group this week, and now the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team yet to win a game so far this season.
The Titans will now enjoy their bye week where they can rest and heal before getting back to work in Week 6 with a massive matchup against the division rival Indianapolis Colts.
