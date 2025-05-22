Titans HC Offers RB Update
The Tennessee Titans hope to have a better running attack in the 2025 season than they did a year ago.
The Titans were 19th in rushing in the 2024 season, which isn't terrible, but there is certainly room for improvement.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan likes what he is seeing from the running backs at this point in the offseason, especially Tony Pollard, who led the team in rushing.
"He was battling the second half of the year quite a bit," Callahan said of Pollard via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But I think in a perfect world, it's a healthier division of labor. I think he ended up carrying the ball a lot. He was our most productive running back. And then Tyjae (Spears) had some injuries early, too. So, he ended up playing a lot early and then Tyjae sort of came on as the year went on further."
"So, I like really both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly and allows us to maybe have a spot for a third back between Julius (Chestnut) and Kalel (Mullings), some heavier style back and runner. So hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed so he doesn't have to take the brunt of it. And we can get 17 games out of all those guys at their best."
If the Titans can get more balance out of their backfield, they will have a chance to be better than they were a year ago on offense. Cam Ward will certainly take a lot of attention as the No. 1 overall pick, but a strong running game will make his life a whole lot easier as he gets adjusted to life in the NFL.
