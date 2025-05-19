Titans Missed Opportunities This Offseason
The Tennessee Titans underwent more changes than most this offseason.
They fired general manager Ran Carthon, placing the blame on the team's 3-14 season on his shoulders and replaced him with former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.
Borgonzi then replaced quarterback Will Levis as the team's starter in favor of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, giving the team a lot of promise at the most important position.
Despite the team's major moves, Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema gave the Titans a "C+" for their offseason grade.
"The Titans paid big money for Dan Moore Jr. and Cody Barton in free agency," Sikkema wrote.
"Moore finished 2024 with a 67.2 PFF overall grade in Pittsburgh, while Barton earned a 63.7 mark with the Broncos. They drafted quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, but that was easy. The rest of Tennessee's draft felt up and down for value. The team is better by default with Ward, but their offseason was still lacking."
Sometimes, anything is better than nothing, and that's what the Titans are hoping to be true. They realize the roster and core of last year wasn't good enough, and the team made a few attempts to try and fix that this offseason, which is admirable.
That being said, these changes don't guarantee results, and they certainly don't scream Super Bowl winner. The Titans are still miles behind even the best teams in their own division, which is arguably the worst in the NFL.
They are even further behind of the true top contenders in the league, which is where every team desires to be.
From that scope, it's clear the Titans still haven't made much progress, and it will take a while before they do. They have taken a step in the right direction, but there are still many steps to go.
