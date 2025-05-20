Titans Splitting QB Reps Between Cam Ward, Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are staying true to their offseason plan at quarterback by encouraging a quarterback battle between Will Levis and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan told the media that Ward and Levis are currently splitting QB1 reps as the team works its way through Phase 2 of the offseason program. Phase 3 will include offense vs. defense, allowing both players a chance to show what they can do in live action.
"Right now, it's all evenly split," Callahan said of the quarterback reps, per the Titans team website. "We're not competing right now. It will change probably a little bit when we get to the OTAs and we have 7-on-7 and some team work and stuff like that. But right now, we're not really going against anybody, so we just roll through it. ... They're roughly about even all the way through, which is pretty standard for this time of year."
This echos what Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters recently about the kind of value Levis still brings to the team despite having some major struggles last season.
“A lot of value," Borgonzi said of Levis. "I think there's going to be competition in every room, and (Levis) elevates the competition in that room. That's what we're trying to do here as we get into training camp, have the best 90 man roster, best competition every room, and Will certainly provides that. … We’re not going to name any starters here though right now here in the offseason.”
Both Levis and Ward will likely get their chance to prove themselves worthy of being the starting quarterback when the Titans begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
