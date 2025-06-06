Titans HC Pleased With Cam Ward's Progress
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a lot to learn before taking the field in the NFL for the first time.
The Titans are giving him some sort of crash course in the offseason trying to get him ready for the next level.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan is happy with the progress Ward is making as the offseason rolls along.
""It's just the recognition part, understanding what's being thrown at him from a defensive perspective," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The protection game is always really important, so you're getting reps at that. (Tuesday was) a big third down day, so he'll see lots of different pressures, understanding where your answers are. Those things have progressed. Happy with that process so far."
"And then he's seeing different types of space and field defense that — throws that maybe he might've made in college that don't show up in the NFL the same way and he's learning from those. I think it's been great. He's had a lot of learning that has occurred from just the act of doing and things that he's maybe used to doing that are different at this level and that's always for young quarterbacks the case, it's always going to feel different. So pleased with where he's at, he's picking it up pretty quickly as far as the mental part goes and we're learning every day he's out here."
Ward proved in college why a team should take him with the No. 1 overall pick, so the talent is certainly there. The question remains as to whether he will be able to take the small differences between being a college star and a true NFL franchise quarterback and alter his game to make it possible.
