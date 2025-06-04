Chargers Sign Former Titans LB
A former member of the Tennessee Titans now has a little more job security.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have signed outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a contract extension.
Dupree, 32, played with the Titans for two seasons in 2021 and 2022. This came after spending his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
Dupree played 22 games with the Titans across two seasons, recording seven sacks with the team. He was part of Tennessee's last playoff participant, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021. Unfortunately for Dupree and the Titans, they lost in the Divisional Round at home to the eventual conference champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Since leaving the Titans, Dupree spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 before heading out west to join the Chargers in 2024. Now, Dupree is expected to be in Tinseltown for the foreseeable future, where he hopes to take the Chargers to new heights.
Dupree and the Chargers will visit the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 2.
