Titans Struggling in Key Offensive Categories
With plenty of areas to improve in, ESPN's Turron Davenport pointed out one of the most crucial. Knowing the Tennessee Titans are on a quest to win more than three games this season, their 0-2 start is far from ideal.
One of their main struggles have come on third down. That's not directly the fault of rookie QB Cam Ward as he's been put in unfathomable situations. Davenport notes the Titans have been penalized 23 times for 193 yards in their first two games. Somehow, that doesn't even seem possible.
HC Brian Callahan nearly lost his job after a dreadful 2024 season, but the team opted to give him a second chance. If he isn't able to turn things around, Callahan could go down as 2025's first mid-season coach firing. Under no circumstance should any team be penalized for nearly 200 yards in the first two games.
Obviously, there are some learning curves and things the team needs to work out. The issue? This Titans team is already running out of time. They begin AFC South play in Week 3 against one of the most surprising teams in the league, the 2-0 Indianapolis Colts.
While they snuck away with a win last week, the Colts' defense has held their ground. They just beat the Denver Broncos, the same team that took down Tennessee in Week 1. Knowing that, the Titans face another tough draw at home, a place they haven't won at in nearly a year.
Week 3 is going to be a game that's won on third down. Ward has done his best in the team's first two games, though he's been sacked 11 times. If that number keeps up throughout the season, he could be sacked more than any NFL QB, ever.
"The Titans' average distance to go on third downs is 9.9 yards, third worst in the league. Tennessee has faced 31 third downs, with 21 of them being third-and-7 or longer. No team has had more third-and-long situations," Davenport wrote.
Between the sacks and penalties, Ward has yet to have a real chance to prove himself. He's done his best to keep the Titans in games, as has their defense, but they've simply been outplayed. Tennessee has yet to put together a game where they have played a full 60 minutes to the best of their abilities.
The Dolphins and Broncos went just 9/19 against the Colts on third downs in the first two weeks. Indianapolis has drawn nearly 100 yards in penalties, another number that works against the Titans. While they didn't record a sack last week, the Colts took down Tua Tagovailoa three times in Week 1. It's clear Ward has his work cut out for him, but if there's ever a time to make a statement, it's now.
