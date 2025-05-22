Titans HC Previews End of OTAs
The Tennessee Titans are getting closer to the end of their offseason team activities, or OTA's.
This is the final step for the Titans before the players go on vacation before training camp at the end of July. The team completed Phase Two and will enter Phase Three shortly after Memorial Day weekend.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan explained what he looks to see from his team going into next week's workouts.
"Everything so far in Phase Two is very individual-centered as far as position groups," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"It's unit-centered, so you're doing a lot of things with the unit, but you're not going up against anybody else. So you get a chance to actually see guys compete a little bit. No pads on or anything like that, but we get a change to see now the schemes, guys picking up things in real time and real speed and execution against an actual defense and an offense and a special team. So that's the part that's your next step. So it's very teaching focused here in Phase Two."
"A lot of things schematically you're trying to get better at, working a lot of technique and fundamentals. And then you get into Phase Three, and you get a chance to see a little bit more application of those things you're working on. So excited about that. It's a good part of the off- season. Last ramp up before training camp really when you're actually going against each other."
The Titans have a lot to improve after going 3-14 last season, and with a new quarterback leading the offense in Cam Ward, there is even more reason for the team to focus on getting better.
The Titans return to the facility on May 27 and will be there until June 5.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!