Titans Lose Cam Ward's Debut vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are heading home disappointed after a 20-12 loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 inside Empower Field at Mile High.
The Titans had chances to win throughout the game, but they struggled to score in plus territory, costing them a potential win against the Broncos.
The Titans scored on their opening drive with a 50-yard field goal from Joey Slye. However, the Broncos retaliated with a field goal of their own as Wil Lutz landed one in from 39 yards out.
The Titans forced a pair of turnovers against the Broncos in the first half: an interception from fourth-year cornerback Roger McCreary and a forced fumble from star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who backed up his strong words for Broncos quarter Bo Nix earlier in the week. While the Titans could have taken advantage, they only scored three points off of turnovers during the game.
Late in the second quarter, the Titans were forced to punt from their own 1-yard line, giving the Broncos a start inside Tennessee territory. On the next play, Nix threw a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton to take their first lead of the game.
The Titans cut that deficit with rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike's long 71-yard kickoff return, which led to Slye's third field goal of the game from 42 yards out.
The Titans picked off Nix for a second time at the start of the second half two plays into the third quarter. New safety Xavier Woods got the interception, setting up the Titans for another potential scoring drive.
The Titans hit another field goal, putting them up 12-10 with a little less than 12 minutes into the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Titans, that was their last score of the game. The Broncos managed to shut out the Titans from there, tacking on another field goal from Lutz before a fourth quarter touchdown from running back J.K. Dobbins.
Ward showed flashes in his debut, but managed to have only 112 yards on 12 of 28 passing. He is still searching for his first NFL touchdown after failing to get one in the preseason.
Ward's next chance to achieve that and his first NFL win comes in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams at home.
