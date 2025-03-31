Titans HC Reveals Big Injury Update on WR
It may be a while until we see Treylon Burks back in the fold for the Tennessee Titans.
According to Titans head coach Brian Callahan during the annual NFL owners meeting, he revealed that Burks will likely not be ready for Tennessee's training camp, and will likely be eyeing his return to the lineup during next season.
It's a tough break for the Titans, as Burks has already missed a significant chunk of time due to the knee injury he sustained in the middle of last season. During an October practice, the wideout suffered from a torn ACL that would require surgery, effectively taking him out of the mix for the final 12 games of the year.
Now, it seems like Burks is primed to miss even more time.
Burks was the Titans' 18th-overall selection during the 2022 NFL Draft, yet has continued to see some ups and downs during his first few seasons in the league.
During his 27 games suiting up in Tennessee, he's collected 53 receptions, 699 receiving yards, and one touchdown. It's been a bumpy road for the Arkansas product, and an extended injury timeline before his fourth season pro is yet another hurdle for him to overcome.
It now raises some interesting questions on how this Titans receiving group will look, at least at the start of next season. Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson are slated to be healthy and ready to roll, but beyond that, it looks a bit bleak.
Perhaps that can lead to Tennessee placing a big focus on the position during the draft, maybe with day two being a perfect place to target one and fill in that need. In the event one of the top-rated wideouts falls into the laps of the Titans early with their second-round pick, the stage could be set to make those aspired upgrades.
How that scenario shakes out for the Titans remains to be seen. As for the future of Burks, expect to see him returning to this Tennessee offense sometime during the 2025 campaign.
