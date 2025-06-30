Titans HC Reveals Biggest Training Camp Goal
The Tennessee Titans are entering their second season under head coach Brian Callahan, where changes are expected to be made.
While things need to be different in order for the Titans to avoid the embarrassment of winning just three games this season, there also needs to be less of an emphasis on wins and losses and more about the development of the players on the roster.
“(Player development is) our job, ultimately,” Callahan said via A to Z Sports insider Buck Reising. “You’ve got to take young players, they’ve got to play for you, you have to coach them, you have to teach them hard… that’s how you develop the guys.”
The Titans are clearly in a rebuild and there are ways in which the team needs to operate in order to succeed. If there is more focus on getting better, the results will come in due time.
Callahan thinks the emphasis on making the players better is the right direction to go in for the upcoming season.
"I'm really excited about how that program is going to get put together for these guys over the course of the summer, and then it really kicks off when they get back for training camp," Callahan said.
"So, a lot of emphasis on development, not just as football players, but off-the-field, body composition, all those things as well. It's all part of the holistic picture. So, excited about that, I think it's going to be good for us."
There's pressure on Callahan to turn things around as evidenced by the team's record last season, but that doesn't seem to phase the second-year head coach.
If Callahan can move the needle on enough players in the right direction, the Titans should be in position to succeed in the upcoming season.
Callahan and the Titans report to training camp on July 22.
