Titans Star RB Questionable vs. Bengals
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they may have to do so without one of their best players on the offensive side of the ball.
The Titans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup, and star running back Tony Pollard was among the four players listed as questionable.
Pollard joins linebacker Otis Reese IV (ankle), offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring) and cornerback Roger McCreary (shoulder) with the questionable designation.
Pollard is dealing with an ankle injury which sidelined him during practice earlier in the week. However, he was able to go through some drills in the team's final practice, leading some to believe that he could be ready in time to play in Sunday's game.
If the Titans were to elevate a running back or receiver from the practice squad, it could signal that the team will hold Pollard out with his ankle injury. Otherwise, he is expected to be a game-time decision when the Titans are ready to face off against the Bengals.
Kickoff between the two teams is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium. The game can be watched on FOX.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!