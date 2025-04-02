Titans HC Slammed With Brutal Prediction
Following the opening weeks of this offseason, it could be fair to say there's a decent amount of optimism surrounding the future state of the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee holds the prime spot of this year's number one pick in the NFL draft to potentially draft their franchise quarterback, the front office made sure to patch a few necessary holes on the offensive line, and now with a former Kansas City Chiefs executive in Mike Borgonzi running the show as a first-year general manager, the arrow seems to be pointing up for this team.
However, in the eyes of some, perhaps that status can't be held across all levels of the Titans' organization, most notably for head coach Brian Callahan, who could have a shaky 2025 ahead of him.
FOX Sports' Ben Arthur outlines significant concerns for Callahan entering his second year on the job, ultimately naming him one of six names across the NFL "positioned to fail" for the season ahead.
"Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who has fired two general managers and a head coach in the past two and a half years, appears to be running thin on patience. But Tennessee also requires some, needing to build up its talent-deficient roster through the draft. It’s why Callahan is in a tough spot," Arthur wrote. "After a league-worst 3-14 record last season, Callahan needs to make meaningful strides in the win-loss column in 2025. But even with a strong draft class, including a potential franchise quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, on-field results may not show for a couple years. Without the protection of being a first-year coach anymore, can Callahan survive a rough 2025?"
It's a tough business for coaches in the NFL, and especially so for those running the show for a rebuilding, developing roster like Coach Callahan.
Pair that with an ownership having no reservations to make bold changes whenever feeling necessary, and the second-year Titans head coach could be stuck in a pretty unfavorable setting without an impressive season coming together.
Without any unforeseen changes, Callahan likely will have a wildly-talented franchise quarterback in Cam Ward to develop, a better front to protect his offensive unit, and an extra year of experience under his belt won't hurt either; so a few aspects can help look at the glass half-full for the situation for next season.
But, if the operation shows some turbulence in the middle of next season, as many rebuilding rosters often do, it could lead to a few lingering questions on his long-term fit in Tennessee.
In the case that Callahan and the Titans can do what it takes to potentially double their win total from last season and show notable steps forward on both sides of the ball, his job security should be safe for the time being. However, in a rapidly changing league like the NFL, anything is possible to flip that script.
