Titans, Jets Floated as NFL Draft Trade
The Tennessee Titans have been attached to trade rumors with every team in need of a quarterback in the months leading up to the NFL Draft.
Among those teams is the New York Jets, who hold the No. 7 overall pick.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send the No. 7 pick, the No. 42 pick, a 2026 first-round selection and quarterback Justin Fields for the right to start the draft off.
"The Titans can't expect to trade down much further than two spots and still have a realistic shot at Ward or Sanders. The Browns and Giants are legitimate threats to take a quarterback, and any team moving up to No. 1 will presumably only do so for a quarterback," Knox writes.
"The New York Jets could potentially interest Tennessee by offering up another young quarterback with upside. The Jets signed 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency. That contract suggests the Jets believe Fields can still develop into an above-average starter, but it's hardly a sign that they're sold on him as a long-term answer."
The Titans didn't seem to have a ton of interest in Fields when he was a free agent, so it's hard to see why they would change their tune at this time. The same could be said about Fields and New York. It's rare to find a team sign a $40 million quarterback that they don't want after not even going through a training camp, but stranger things have happened in football.
The trade window for this No. 1 pick has died because of the lack in interest for the quarterback class, so the Titans need to either take advantage of having the first selection with Cam Ward or they need to shake up the draft by taking Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.
